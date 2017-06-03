AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 3, 5:43 PM EDT

Marlins' Volquez throwing no-hitter through 6 versus Arizona

MIAMI (AP) -- Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins has a no-hitter through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volquez has struck out four, walked one and has thrown 62 pitches. He came into Saturday 1-7 this season, and the Marlins lead 1-0.

Volquez was shaken up after three pitches, turning his right ankle and falling when he collided with Arizona leadoff man Rey Fuentes while covering first. Volquez needed a couple minutes to recover, before deciding to stay in the game.

The most recent Marlins' no-hitter was Sept. 29, 2013, by Henderson Alvarez against the Detroit Tigers. The last time the Diamondbacks were no-hit also came against the Marlins - by Anibal Sanchez on Sept. 6, 2006.

Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs had MLB's most recent no-hitter, on April 21, 2016.

