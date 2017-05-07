NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Mets have scratched Matt Harvey for his scheduled start Sunday against the Miami Marlins and suspended the right-hander three days for a violation of team rules.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey's violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey's place.

Harvey, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this season. He missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his season early last year, when he made only 17 starts, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA.

Harvey's best season was in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA. But that year, in his first postseason, he missed a mandatory workout the day before the NL East champion Mets traveled to Los Angeles for their playoff opener against the Dodgers. He apologized for his late arrival, for which he was fined. Harvey offered no public explanation for his tardiness, saying he simply "screwed up."

Harvey's suspension is the latest blow for the Mets, who have been plagued with injuries this season. New York is missing ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard (latissimus dorsi), outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), first baseman Lucas Duda (elbow), catcher Travis d'Arnaud (wrist), left-hander Steven Matz (elbow), right-hander Seth Lugo (elbow), third baseman David Wright (recovery from neck surgery) and outfielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring).