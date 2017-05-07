NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended three days by the team on Sunday for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the latest hiccup for a club beset by problems on and off the field this season.

General manager Sandy Alderson announced the suspension in a brief statement before the game, shortly before Harvey was scheduled to start against Miami. Alderson said the right-hander had been sent home, but declined further comment.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to face the Marlins. In his first big league game since 2015, the lefty was hit hard, giving up six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Mets said Harvey's suspension was effective Saturday. Manager Terry Collins held a closed-door meeting with his team before the game to talk about the penalty.

"We are going to keep it in house, the way it's supposed to be," Collins said. "We hope to put it behind us and move forward."

The suspension removed Harvey from the 25-man roster. The Mets transferred Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wilk. The Mets also claimed lefty Tommy Milone off waivers from Milwaukee - he was 1-0 with one save and a 6.43 ERA.

Collins indicated that he was aware that a suspension could be on the horizon for Harvey.

"There were some moves made last night because we felt this might occur," he said.

In his first season after having a rib removed to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, the 28-year-old Harvey has struggled to a 2-2 record with a 5.14 ERA over 35 innings. Harvey is coming off two of the worst starts of his career, allowing 12 runs over 9 2/3 innings with eight walks in a pair of losses to Atlanta.

He missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Harvey's best season was in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA. But that year, in his first postseason, he missed a mandatory workout the day before the NL East champion Mets traveled to Los Angeles for their playoff opener against the Dodgers. He apologized for his late arrival, for which he was fined. Harvey offered no public explanation for his tardiness, saying he simply "screwed up."

Coming off two straight playoff appearances, the Mets began this season with lofty expectations. Instead, hampered by injuries, they started out 14-15 against all NL East opponents.

New York is missing ace right-hander Syndergaard (latissimus dorsi), outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), first baseman Lucas Duda (elbow), catcher Travis d'Arnaud (wrist), left-hander Steven Matz (elbow), right-hander Seth Lugo (elbow), third baseman David Wright (recovery from neck surgery) and outfielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring). Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday's game with an injured left thumb.

The team already has dealt with several public relations issues this season. Syndergaard initially missed a start with what the Mets said was biceps and shoulder discomfort and then made his next start against Washington after refusing to undergo an MRI. He was removed with the lat injury after only 11 batters. Syndergaard issued an apology Saturday to Mets public relations director Jay Horwitz and to members of the media for an outburst on April 27.

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was at the center of a controversy Friday when a sex toy could be viewed in his locker in a photo the Mets tweeted of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown after New York's come-from-behind victory. Plawecki described it as a prank.