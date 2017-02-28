Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 28, 12:09 PM EST

Mets' Wright has shoulder injury, won't throw for 2 weeks

Latest News
NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets captain David Wright has returned from spring training to New York, been diagnosed with impingement in his right shoulder and was told not to throw for two weeks.

The team says the third baseman was examined Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery after feeling discomfort. He will be re-evaluated after the two weeks, and could be a designated hitter then.

The 34-year-old, a seven-time All-Star, has been limited to 75 regular-season games during the past two seasons. He was on the disabled list from April 15 to Aug. 24, 2015, when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis. He returned and helped the Mets win their first NL pennant since 2000. Last season, he was batting .226 with seven homers, 14 RBIs and 55 strikeouts in 137 at-bats through May 27 when he was sidelined by neck pain. He had season-ending surgery June 16 to repair a herniated disk.

