©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.
|
Baker gone as manager of Nationals after 2 NL East titles
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Nationals say manager Dusty Baker won't be back next season.
The team announced the move Friday.
Baker led the Nationals to the NL East title in each of his two years with the club. But Washington lost its NL Division Series both times.
His contract expired at the end of this season.
---
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|
©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.