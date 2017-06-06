LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Anthony Rendon homered and Gio Gonzalez pitched the surging Washington Nationals past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Monday night in a rematch of last year's tight playoff series.

Matt Wieters had a two-run single for Washington in the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers edged the Nationals in five games during their NL Division Series last season.

Washington, which owns the National League's best record at 36-20, has won six of seven and increased its lead in the NL East to 11 games.

Gonzalez (5-1) outpitched Hyun-Jin Ryu, holding Los Angeles to two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Oliver Perez got one out for his third career save. The other two came in 2013 with Seattle.

With a runner on, Perez threw a called third strike past Yasmani Grandal. Six different Nationals have earned a save this year.

Ryu (2-6) went a season-high seven innings, but allowed four runs and seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Rendon's 11th home run came in the second. Wieters added his two-run single in the fourth, and Bryce Harper's RBI single in the fifth made it 4-0.

The Dodgers scored both their runs in the sixth. Chris Taylor doubled in one and Franklin Gutierrez had an RBI groundout.

Los Angeles had won five consecutive games against the Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Jayson Werth (left big toe) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and utilityman Ryan Raburn was called up from Triple-A Syracuse. The 38-year-old Werth is batting .262 with eight home runs. Washington manager Dusty Baker said the team called up the right-handed-hitting Raburn because the Dodgers are starting three consecutive lefties. "That's been his forte," Baker said.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (hamstring) played his first rehab game in the minors and could be activated by Friday. . OF Joc Pederson (concussion) is scheduled to start his rehab assignment Friday. . LHP Alex Wood (shoulder inflammation) is expected to be activated this weekend. . Ex-manager Tommy Lasorda returned to Dodger Stadium, 11 days after getting a new pacemaker.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (6-3, 2.56 ERA) pitches Tuesday night against the Dodgers. He has won his last two starts, allowing two runs in 17 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out 24. He is 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in five career starts at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season. He took a 2-0 loss in his last start Thursday at St. Louis, lasting only four innings before a blister forced him out.

