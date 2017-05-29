AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 29, 6:51 PM EDT

Basebrawl! Harper, Strickland punch away, Nats-Giants fight

By GIDEON RUBIN
Associated Press



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Nationals slugger Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland both landed punches to the head during a wild brawl that erupted Monday after a hit by pitch.

Harper was hit in the right hip by Strickland's 98 mph in the eighth inning with Washington ahead 2-0.

Harper pointed the bat toward Strickland, charged the mound and fired his batting helmet wide of the pitcher. They started to swing away and they each connected as the benches and bullpens emptied. At least two Giants players forcefully dragged Strickland from the middle of the brawl all the way into the dugout.

In the 2014 NL Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland. After the star's second shot, in Game 4, he stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.

