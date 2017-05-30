AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 30, 6:33 PM EDT

Hunter Strickland suspended 6 games, Bryce Harper 4

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ben Margot

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Hunter Strickland suspended 6 games, Bryce Harper 4

AP source: Jeb Bush no longer interested in buying Marlins

LEADING OFF: Discipline on deck for Harper-Strickland brawl

Rasmus, Beckham big swings for Rays in 10-8 win over Rangers

Tigers rally to beat Royals 10-7
Multimedia
States face gap in retirement funds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington's Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.

Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.