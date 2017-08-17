Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 17, 11:09 PM EDT

Nationals owner Mark Lerner had cancer, leg amputated

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner said Thursday night in a letter to a Washington Post columnist that he had cancer and had his left leg amputated.

In the letter to columnist Barry Svrluga, the 63-year-old Lerner wrote:

"Thanks very much for your concern and good wishes. I know you recognize that only something really challenging would have kept me from my favorite seat at the ballpark these past months. In early January, they discovered Spindle Cell Sarcoma in my left leg above the knee. Radiation was completed in March and I had surgery in April to successfully remove the cancer. The radiation treatment eventually caused the wound not to heal properly.

"With my doctors and medical team, we decided that amputation of that leg was my best choice to maintain the active and busy lifestyle that I have always enjoyed. The limb was removed in early August and I'm healing well, cancer-free, and looking forward to my eventual new prosthetic.

"I've been very blessed with my wonderful wife Judy, who has never left my side, our great kids, amazing family and close friends. I really appreciate everyone respecting our family's privacy as we've gone through this. I'm not sure of the timeline yet, but you know I'll be at Nationals Park as soon as I possibly can. Hope all is well with you."

Lerner's family purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006.

