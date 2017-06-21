MIAMI (AP) -- Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has held the Miami Marlins hitless through seven innings in a bid for the third no-hitter of his big league career.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner had 10 strikeouts, had thrown 97 pitches and had retired 17 in a row for the Nationals, who led 1-0.

Scherzer threw no-hitters against the Pirates and Mets in 2015.

The Marlins hadn't come close to a hit. Scherzer walked Christian Yelich in the first and hit Derek Dietrich with a pitch in the second.

The only no-hitter in the majors this year was thrown on the same Marlins Park mound by Miami's Edinson Volquez against Arizona on June 3.

Scherzer reached double figures in strikeouts for the sixth game in a row, the team's longest such streak since the franchise moved to Washington ahead of the 2005 season.

