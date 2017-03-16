Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 11:45 AM EDT

Max Scherzer likely to miss Washington Nationals' opener

By CHUCK KING
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Max Scherzer likely to miss Washington Nationals' opener

Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela

Royals expect Salvador Perez to be ready for opener

Gonzalez criticizes WBC organizers over Mexico elimination

Nationals release C Derek Norris; bumped from job by Wieters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer probably will miss the Washington Nationals' opener against Miami on April 3 because of a stress fracture in his right ring finger.

The stress fracture caused Scherzer to change the grip on his fastball, placing three fingers on top of the ball instead of two.

Scherzer has thrown batting practice twice during spring training but has not appeared in a big league exhibition game. He was scheduled to pitch in a minor league exhibition Thursday.

Manager Dusty Baker says of Scherzer's opening-day availability: "At this point, probably no."

"Opening day I'm sure is important to him but not as important as the rest of the season," the manager adds.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Scherzer was 20-7 last season.

Baker says: "I'm sure he's not thinking DL. We're not thinking DL until that time gets here. If that time gets here, we'll make alternative plans."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.