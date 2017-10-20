CHICAGO (AP) -- Justin Turner and Chris Taylor shared MVP honors in the NL Championship Series, repaying a Dodgers organization willing to roll the dice on players whose big league careers were stalled.

In Turner's case, it was then-bench coach Tim Wallach who rediscovered him playing in a Cal State-Fullerton alumni baseball game four years ago, after his career appeared all but over.

In Taylor's case, it was Los Angeles' willingness to gamble that an offseason of grueling workouts would enable the young utilityman to rebuild his swing in a matter of months.

"It's definitely scary anytime you make a change," manager Dave Roberts said before Los Angeles clinched the NLCS with an 11-1 win in Game 5 that eliminated the defending champion Chicago Cubs. "There's always the risk of ... this game has a very short leash."

Roberts understood that dilemma. He called Taylor a "fringy, 4-A player" before the new swing - good enough to play comfortably in Triple-A, but too often overmatched in the major leagues. Now, he can call the 27-year-old part of the most valuable duo on the field throughout this series.

"Just a credit to him, just committing to it," Robert said.

"To really try to shoot the moon as far as committing to a swing change, he did that," he added. "And it really paid off."

Turner, meanwhile, had already established himself in three previous playoff appearances as one of the most dangerous hitters in the postseason. He came into Game 5 batting .378 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 25 games.

He'd already served notice in Game 2 of the NLCS that he'd be a similar force against the Cubs. Turner's walk-off home run in that one was the Dodgers' first in the postseason since Kirk Gibson turned the trick in 1988.

Turner remembered watching that moment on TV as a 4-year-old at his grandmother's house in Southern California.

"One of my first baseball memories," he said.

Now he's returning the favor for a few youngsters in search of some inspiration.

"People were talking about the J.T. homer," Roberts said before the Dodgers closed out the series, "and it's up to us to make that an iconic moment as well."

They sealed that deal Thursday night, and the co-MVP awards put a shine on what was a strong series performance from both men.

Taylor's highlights included momentum-swinging home runs on both Games 1 and 3. The first came in the sixth inning when reliever Hector Rondon tried to throw a 97 mph fastball and watched Taylor deposit it over the wall in right-center for a 3-2 lead.

The second came in Game 3, when Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks tried to sneak an 88 mph sinker past him. Taylor drove that one into the seats as well, tying it 1-1 and helping LA's offense get on track in a 6-1 win.

The most inspirational part of Turner's story stretches much further back.

He broke into the big leagues with Baltimore at the end of the 2009 season, but was designated for reassignment to the minors the following spring. Claimed off waivers by the Mets, Turner lasted three seasons playing all around the infield, but the Mets let him leave as a free agent in 2013.

Later that offseason, Wallach saw Turner playing in a Cal State-Fullerton alumni game, and the organization signed him to a minor league deal. His versatility earned him playing time when infielders Hanley Ramirez and Juan Uribe went down with injuries, and the third baseman has been tough to keep off the lineup card since.

After that breakout year, Turner began establishing his postseason bona fides against his old team, the Mets, in the 2015 NLDS with a .526 average. After tearing through the 2016 NLDS, though Turner stumbled against the Cubs in the NLCS a season ago.

But he more than made up for that this time around.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball