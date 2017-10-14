AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 14, 11:19 PM EDT

Cubs' Maddon ejected for arguing reviewed play at home plate

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Taylor, Puig power Dodgers past Cubs 5-2 in NLCS Game 1

LEADNG OFF: No Seager in NLCS, but Puig a party for Dodgers

Cubs bullpen gives it away in NLCS opening loss to Dodgers

Cubs' Maddon ejected for arguing reviewed play at home plate

Gonzalez saves a run with big play, welcomes son soon after

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing with umpire Mike Winters after a call at the plate was overturned by video review in the seventh inning of the opening game of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night

Charlie Culberson of the Los Angeles Dodgers was originally called out at home on a single by Justin Turner. After a review that took 2 minutes, 45 seconds, Culberson was ruled safe due to the way catcher Willson Contreras blocked the plate.

Contreras extended his left leg as he caught the ball, preventing Culberson from touching home as he slid past. Major League Baseball instituted a rule prior to the 2014 season banning catchers from blocking home plate until they have possession of the ball.

After the replay, Maddon stormed out of the dugout and began to argue. Winters, the crew chief, let him make a brief case before tossing him.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.