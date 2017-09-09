PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks' team-record 13-game winning streak ended Friday night when Manuel Margot drove in four runs that led the San Diego Padres to a 10-6 victory.

Down 8-0, the Diamondbacks scored twice in the fifth and then added four more runs in the sixth. Arizona had a chance to take the lead later in the inning, but Padres reliever Craig Stammen retired two batters with the bases loaded to preserve an 8-6 lead.

Arizona, which has a firm grip on the top NL wild-card spot, was returning from a 6-0 road trip and had swept a three-game series from the Dodgers and Rockies. The loss was only the Diamondbacks' second in 16 games.

Jordan Lyles (1-2), in his second start for the Padres, pitched into the sixth. He drove in two runs in the fourth with a two-out, bases-loaded bloop single.

The Padres rocked Patrick Corbin (13-12) for eight runs on 11 hits, seven for extra bases, in 4 1-3 innings. In his previous five starts, the Arizona left-hander had gone 5-0 and allowed one run.

Diamondbacks starters had gone 12-0 in the 13-game streak.

Margot tripled in two during a six-run fourth and added a two-run single in the seventh. He also doubled, and leads NL rookies with 35 multihit games.

Erick Aybar had three hits, including a triple, drove in a run and scored twice for San Diego.

Pinch-hitter Reymond Fuentes had a two-run homer in the Arizona fifth. J.D. Martinez hit his 35th home run of the season, including 19 with Arizona - four of them in a game earlier this week - connected in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RH reliever Randall Delgado underwent an MRI after experiencing some discomfort after pitching on Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said before the game he didn't know the result. Delgado has been on the DL since July 16 with right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

Arizona sends RH Zack Godley (7-7, 3.21 ERA) to the mound and San Diego goes with RH Jhoulys Chacin (12-10, 3.96) in the second game of the three-game series.