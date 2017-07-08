Eagle Herald











Jul 8, 5:18 PM EDT

Pitbull, Hudson, Kravitz performing at All-Star events


MIAMI (AP) -- Pitbull will performe during ceremonies Monday night before the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Bebe Rexha will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" Tuesday night before the All-Star Game at Marlins Park and Jocelyn Alice will sing "O Canada."

Jennifer Hudson will sing at a private party in Miami Beach hosted by Stand Up to Cancer and Mastercard on Sunday night, when there also will be a New Era event with Amine and Metro Boomin.

Lenny Kravitz will perform Monday night at the Major League Baseball Players Association party in Miami.

Rapper Lil Jon was to perform at the All-Star 5K on Saturday night and Don Omar at the All-Star Zumba experience on Sunday, when Flo Rida is to give a show at Marlins Park between the All-Star Futures Game and the celebrity softball game.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

