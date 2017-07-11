AP Radio AP Radio News:

With All-Star win, AL can pull into series tie with NL

MIAMI (AP) -- The American League can pull even in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

If the AL wins the game at Marlins Park, it would be the fifth straight time it has topped the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

A win also would knot the all-time series: Going into Tuesday, the NL leads the series 43-42, with two ties.

The all-time All-Star series has been even only once before. The AL won the first three meetings, and it took until 1964 before the NL caught up - the teams were then 17-17-1 against one another.

That was during an eight-year run of NL wins, from 1963 through 1970.

Over the last two decades, though, the AL has had a mighty upper hand, going 16-3-1 in the last 20 games entering Tuesday.

