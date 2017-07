MIAMI (AP) -- The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has repeated the sport's opposition to having top major leaguers play at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Games are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, and Major League Baseball has repeatedly said it will not interrupt its season. The World Baseball Classic, co-owned by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, has been the sport's alternative.

"I can't imagine a situation where we would take the kind of break that would be necessary to have our best players in the Olympics," Manfred said Monday during an All-Star Game town hall meeting. "As a result of that, we feel the WBC is crucial as a substitute, a premiere international tournament that allows our players to play for their countries."

---

6:55 p.m.

Buster Posey is going to be on the home team in Miami.

For once.

The San Francisco Giants catcher will be playing for the NL in the All-Star Game at Marlins Park on Tuesday night. It'll be a rare instance of Posey being on the fan-favorite side in Miami - since, after all, he played his college baseball at Florida State.

And the Seminoles are the archrival of the University of Miami. The Hurricanes' campus is about eight miles from Marlins Park.

"I remember coming down here and the humidity just being stifling," Posey said of playing against the Hurricanes. "It was probably May or early June at the time. Good memories."

Marlins Park has a roof. So at least humidity won't be an issue this time.

---

6:30 p.m.

A bat signed by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig has sold for $458,250 at the annual Major League Baseball All-Star FanFest. The auction will continue Tuesday with the personal collection of the late Hall of Fame outfielder, Roberto Clemente.

Ruth and Gehrig did the briskest business Monday. Ruth's 1931 autographed bat went for $317,250, and Gehrig's 1934 All-Star team pendant sold for $146,875. Among individual baseball cards at a Hunt Auctions exhibit, the top seller was Hall of Fame pitcher Eddie Plank from 1909-11, which sold for $64,625.

There were hundreds of bidders in person, along with thousands online and on the phone, Hunt Auctions said.

---

4:45 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton will defend his Home Run Derby title short on sleep.

Stanton and the rest of the Marlins flew back to Miami early Monday after completing a sweep of the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday. Stanton says he got about 2 hours of sleep, including an hour on the plane.

Stanton joked during a 45-minute interview session at the National League All-Star Game news conference that the questions were making him even sleepier. He said he hoped to sneak in a nap before the derby.

"Dude, I'm dead," he said.

New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 30 homers, is also part of the eight-man field for the derby.

---

2:15 p.m.

Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams.

The Boston Red Sox ace will start Tuesday night's game for the American League, and Washington's Max Scherzer will open for the National League.

Then with the Chicago White Sox, Sale pitched the first inning of last year's game at San Diego and allowed a two-out home run to Kris Bryant.

Sale will be the 16th pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts. He is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA and a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

Scherzer also will be making his second All-Star start. Then with Detroit, he pitched a perfect inning at New York's Citi Field in 2013, when Sale followed with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and got the win. Scherzer will be the fifth pitcher to start All-Star Games for both leagues. He is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball