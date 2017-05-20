NEW YORK (AP) -- Jose Reyes had three instrumental hits, including the 2,000th of his career, and Terry Collins made the right moves on a milestone night as the New York Mets held off the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 Saturday.

New York gave up three runs in a nervous ninth inning before fill-in closer Addison Reed struck out pinch-hitter Danny Espinosa on a full-count fastball with the bases loaded for his sixth save.

Collins became the longest-tenured manager in team history, passing Davey Johnson (1984-90) by reaching 1,013 games with the Mets. The oldest skipper in the majors, seven days shy of his 68th birthday, massaged an unreliable bullpen through four innings after starter Zack Wheeler (3-2) unraveled in the sixth.

Leadoff man Michael Conforto scored three times, all after Reyes reached base right behind him. Neil Walker had two RBIs, and Reyes added a two-run single in a three-run eighth that featured a two-out RBI double by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores.

Those insurance runs became crucial when Neil Ramirez, signed on Tuesday to help a tattered bullpen, failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in his Mets debut. A leadoff walk and two soft singles brought on Reed, who walked Cameron Maybin to force in a run.

Kole Calhoun hit an RBI single and Mike Trout's sacrifice fly trimmed it to 7-5 before Reed escaped. He got cleanup hitter Luis Valbuena, in an 0-for-21 slump, to foul out and then issued another walk before Espinosa whiffed.

After the final pitch, Reed exhaled in a sigh of relief and cocked his cap on his forehead with a sheepish smile on his face.

Angels rookie Alex Meyer (2-2) allowed four runs - three earned - and three hits in four-plus innings. The 6-foot-9 righty also singled on an 0-2 slider from Wheeler in his first plate appearance since high school.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Albert Pujols missed his second consecutive game because of tendinitis in his right hamstring. He planned to take pregame batting practice on the field, but manager Mike Scioscia wasn't sure if the 37-year-old slugger would be available to pinch hit. "He feels much better," Scioscia said. "Hopefully he'll progress." ... With eight pitchers on the disabled list, including four starters, Los Angeles signed free agent RHP Doug Fister for the remainder of the season. The 33-year-old Fister will report to extended spring training in Arizona to begin workouts and the team has no timetable in mind for when he might be ready for major league competition, Scioscia said. To open a 40-man roster spot, reliever Andrew Bailey (right shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day DL.

Mets: C Travis d'Arnaud (bruised right wrist) was scheduled to be the DH at Class A St. Lucie on Saturday night and then catch nine innings again Sunday. It sounds as though he could rejoin the Mets for their upcoming series against San Diego, which begins Tuesday. ... Collins said LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) and RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) probably need at least two more rehab outings each - against some better competition - before rejoining the Mets. Both pitchers made their first rehab appearances Thursday with Class A St. Lucie. Matz might join Triple-A Las Vegas in New Orleans next week. ... Collins said LF Yoenis Cespedes (strained left hamstring) has reached the "back half" of his extended running program, but no certain target date for his return has been determined yet.

UP NEXT

LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 6.25 ERA) makes his third start for the Mets in the series finale Sunday against RHP Jesse Chavez (3-5, 4.22). Milone is 6-2 with a 4.68 ERA in 12 career starts vs. the Angels.

