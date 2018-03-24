OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Hey, Giants fans. It's gonna cost ya to motor up to the Coliseum.

The Oakland Athletics announced on Saturday a playful pricing plan for parking at their stadium for games against the Bay Bridge rivals.

A's season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10 and other Oakland fans will pay $30 - but anyone rooting for the neighboring Giants will be charged $50.

Team president Dave Kaval says any Giants fan who wants to pay the $30 needs only to yell "Go A's" at the parking gates. The Athletics host the Giants in an exhibition game on Sunday and in a three-game series July 20-22.

The Athletics instituted a plan last year allowing fans to trade in a Giants hat for a free A's hat.

Whether this car policy would be upheld in court is highly questionable. A judge might just toss it out of the park.

