Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 31, 2:29 PM EDT

PHOTO GALLERY: Camden Yards, an icon at 25

AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
PHOTO GALLERY: Camden Yards, an icon at 25

THE CAMDEN EFFECT: A close look at 25 years of new ballparks

Red Sox at Nationals exhibition canceled because of rain

Treinen gets Nats' closer job; Pelfrey cut

D-backs' Walker dominates again in final spring tuneup
Ballpark ejection lawsuit

Oriole Park at Camden Yards was conceived from a humble idea: build an old-fashioned ballpark with modern amenities. Little did the Orioles know their modest home would become an icon of baseball, a revitalizer of downtown Baltimore and the model for a massive building boom in sports. Even at 25, Camden Yards is still a treasure.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.