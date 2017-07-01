Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Braves Foltynewicz doesn't allow A's hit through 8 innings

AP Photo/Ben Margot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Foltynewicz of the Atlanta Braves hasn't allowed a hit to the Oakland Athletics through eight innings Friday night.

The right-hander struck out eight, walked four and threw 63 of 110 pitches for strikes.

He retired the first 12 batters in order before a leadoff walk to Khris Davis in the fifth. He then recorded three straight outs to keep the no-hit bid intact.

In the sixth, Foltynewicz plunked Franklin Barreto with one out, then walked Matt Joyce. Matt Olson struck out and Jed Lowrie was retired on a called third strike.

Atlanta, making its first visit to the Oakland Coliseum since the club's lone appearance in 2003, led 1-0 on Dansby Swanson's RBI double in the third.

