AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 24, 5:54 PM EDT

Twins acquire LHP Jaime Garcia, Recker from Braves for Ynoa

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Twins acquire LHP Jaime Garcia, Recker from Braves for Ynoa

NL West-leading Dodgers lose Kershaw to DL with back injury

LEADING OFF: Kershaw, Strasburg ailing; Cubs get boost

Contreras homers as Quintana, Cubs beat Cards, tie Brewers

Kershaw headed to DL after leaving with back injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Hoping to bolster their rotation for a playoff run, the Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Jaime García, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

The 31-year-old García is 66-52 with a 3.65 ERA and 808 strikeouts in 176 appearances, mostly with St. Louis (2008, 2010-16). He missed the 2009 MLB season following Tommy John surgery.

Garcia is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA, 41 walks and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Braves this year.

The 33-year-old Recker has appeared in 206 career major league games with four teams, including the last two seasons in Atlanta. The 19-year-old Ynoa has a career minor league record of 5-11 with a 3.05 ERA, 54 walks and 118 strikeouts in 30 starts.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.