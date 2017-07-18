Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 6:57 PM EDT

Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Multimedia
Tiger Woods' life with Elin
A look at Tiger Woods' troubled marriage.
How they apologize
911 call from Tiger Woods' home seeking help for his mother-in-law.
PDF copy of portion of Tiger Woods' crash report.
Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers

LEADING OFF: Kershaw, Dodgers roll, Colon makes Twins debut

Seager's homer in 10th lifts Mariners over Astros 9-7

Rays beat A's 3-2 to move closer to first place in AL East

Josh Tomlin's solid outing lifts Indians past Giants 5-3
Audio
Excerpts of a 911 call from one of the men mauled by a tiger at SF Zoo (MP3)
A Former Zookeeper on Animal Escapes
Interactive
AP's Athlete of the Decade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for a package of prospects, hoping to solidify a trouble spot while making a run toward the playoffs.

Detroit received Double-A infielder Dawel Lugo, switch-hitting infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King in the deal Tuesday. Lugo is regarded as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect.

Martinez has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks as the Tigers slid from contention. Even his mom texted to ask if he'd been traded when he left Monday night's game in Kansas City with a sore back.

He was in the initial starting lineup Tuesday against the Royals before getting scratched when the trade was announced. The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Arizona began the day holding the top spot in the NL wild-card race despite problems in left field this season. The Diamondbacks trailed NL West-leading Los Angeles by 10 ½ games.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.