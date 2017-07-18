CHICAGO (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Tuesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Kershaw (15-2) made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball at 65-29, have won 30 of 34. This is the second 10-game winning streak of the season for the NL West leaders.

Relievers Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen closed it out. Jansen survived a deep fly by Matt Davidson to record his 24th save in 24 chances.

Chris Taylor had four hits and scored on rookie Cody Bellinger's single in the first inning off Miguel Gonzalez (4-9).

White Sox infielder Todd Frazier was pulled from the starting lineup amid speculation that he would be traded along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees.