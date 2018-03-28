Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 28, 1:02 AM EDT

Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The final game of spring training between the Angels and Dodgers was cut short Tuesday night because of a foul-smelling leak that spilled sewage onto the field at Dodger Stadium.

The game was called after a 32-minute delay in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over their Los Angeles rivals. The leak, caused by a water main break, left a brown mess pooling near the Dodgers' dugout in foul territory as the grounds crew worked to clean up.

After about 10 minutes of waiting on the field, both teams returned to their respective dugouts. Umpire crew chief Gerry Davis announced the delay as officials tried to determine if it was a stadium or city issue.

Both teams open the regular season Thursday, with the Dodgers hosting the rival San Francisco Giants and the Angels playing in Oakland.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

