AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Many players who crossed paths with former MVP Don Baylor in his 19-year major league career paid their last respects during a memorial service in Austin, Texas.

KXAN-TV reports Hall of Famer Frank Robinson recalled coining the nickname "Groove" for his former teammate, after Baylor used that word to describe getting a couple hits that broke his slump. Robinson acknowledged he "wasn't too friendly with too many people in baseball" but said there was nothing bad he could say about Baylor.

The 1979 American League MVP died Monday after a 14-year battle with cancer.

Others who attended the memorial service Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church included MLB's Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre, former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa and Baylor's teammate, Bobby Grich.