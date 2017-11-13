ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Miami Marlins will spend this week's general managers' meetings shopping Giancarlo Stanton, the pricey slugger who led the major leagues with 59 home runs but does not fit into the plans of the new payroll-paring baseball operations staff headed by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter.

As the meetings began Monday, Marlins president of baseball operations Mike Hill said, "I think over the next few days I'll get a feel for what the marketplace is for our players."

Stanton, who turned 28 last week, is owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He has a full no-trade provision, so he can determine his destination.

Hill said, "I do have a sense, and we'll keep that internal, and at the appropriate time we'll discuss whatever we need to discuss."