NEW YORK (AP) -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his fifth consecutive Gold Glove Award, while Twins center fielder Byron Buxton headlines a group of six first-time winners.

The prizes for defensive excellence were announced Tuesday night by Rawlings for the 60th time.

Arenado, Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon were each honored for the fifth time, most among this year's winners.

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu got his second Gold Glove, joining Arenado in a banner year for the NL West. Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke won for the fourth time in a row, and teammate Paul Goldschmidt took his third award at first base. Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford won for the third consecutive year at shortstop.

The World Series-winning Astros and NL champion Dodgers were both shut out. Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel had won the last three years, but was edged by Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman, who got his first Gold Glove.

Buxton and Twins second baseman Brian Dozier were also among the first-time winners. The group also includes Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, who ended a four-year reign by Royals backstop Salvador Perez. Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna also won for the first time.

Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer received his fourth Gold Glove, while Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Rays third baseman Evan Longoria each won their third.

Boston right fielder Mookie Betts and Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte each won for the second time.