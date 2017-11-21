Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 21, 11:56 AM EST

Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall

Hall of Fame ballot newcomers: Jones, Thome, Vizquel

Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager

Manfred: Marlins fans shouldn't be upset if Stanton dealt

Astros' Altuve wins AL MVP, Marlins' Stanton earns NL honor

Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan is urging voters to keep "known steroid users" out of Cooperstown.

A day after the Hall revealed its 33-man ballot for the 2018 class, the 74-year-old Morgan argued against the inclusion of players implicated during baseball's steroid era in a letter to voters with the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The letter was sent Tuesday using a Hall email address.

Morgan writes that steroid users cheated and don't belong in Cooperstown. He points out that he doesn't speak for every member of the Hall, but that many of them share his opinion.

About 430 ballots are being sent to eligible voters from the BBWAA, and a player must receive at least 75 percent for election. Ballots are due by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 24.

---

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.