A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

---

DAZZLING DODGERS

Kenta Maeda and the Los Angeles Dodgers try to keep up their amazing run when they open a series at Arizona. Los Angeles has won four straight, 13 of 14 and is 24-3 since July 4, and leads the majors with a 79-32 record. They are just the fourth big league team to win 43 or more over a 50-game stretch - the first since the 1912 New York Giants, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The others were the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

BOUNCE BACK?

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel was 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts when he was put on the disabled list in early April because of a neck problem. Since coming off the DL, the lefty hasn't looked like his old self, going 0-1 in two starts while giving up six runs on 13 hits and five walks in eight innings. Keuchel aims to regain his forms when he pitches on the road vs. the Chicago White Sox.

RED SOX ROLL

Chris Sale (13-4, 2.70 ERA) tops the majors with 216 strikeouts as AL East-leading Boston goes into a two-game series at Tampa Bay. Sale is coming off a rough outing in which he gave up seven runs in five innings against Cleveland.

STREAKING VOTTO

Joey Votto tries to extend his three-game homer streak and his longest hitting streak of the season. He's hit safely in 12 straight games and has homered in three straight - he's never connected in four in a row. The Cincinnati star has 30 home runs this season going into the matchup against Luis Perdomo and the visiting Padres.