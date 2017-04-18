|
Miami's Chen has no-hitter through 6 innings vs. Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) -- Miami Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Seattle Mariners.
Chen has allowed just one baserunner, when Robinson Cano worked a 10-pitch walk in the fourth inning. Otherwise, Chen has kept Seattle hitters guessing.
The Taiwanese left-hander has one strikeout and thrown 76 pitches.
The Marlins lead 4-0.
