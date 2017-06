ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are in the thick of the AL East race and hoping Adeiny Hechavarria can help them stay there.

Tampa Bay acquired the veteran shortstop from the Miami Marlins more than a month before the trade deadline Monday, saying he's a "Gold Glove-caliber" defender who's also capable of making them better offensively.

The Rays, who open a series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, ended play Sunday with a 40-38 record - 2