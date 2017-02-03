PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- For those rooting for baseball to speed up the game, Commissioner Rob Manfred says: have patience.

Owners and players ratified a new collective bargaining agreement in December, but they're still negotiating innovations designed to improve the pace of play. Owners discussed the issue during two days of meetings that concluded Friday.

"We did review some rule changes largely related to pace of game that are being discussed with the players' association," Manfred said. "More to follow when those negotiations are complete."

Manfred has pushed for faster games since he became commissioner two years ago. But the average time of a nine-inning game last season was 3 hours, a 4-minute increase over 2015. One playoff game took more than 4