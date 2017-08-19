Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 19, 6:54 PM EDT

MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest 'abusive' treatment

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Gonzalez, 4 pitchers lead Dodgers past Tigers, 3-0

MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest 'abusive' treatment

Happ's bat, Quintana's arm lead Cubs over Blue Jays 4-3

Grace replaces Scherzer, Nationals beat Padres 7-1

LEADING OFF: Granderson joins Dodgers, trio goes for No. 15

Major League Baseball umpires are wearing white wristbands during games Saturday, protesting "abusive player behavior" after Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal tirade against ump Angel Hernandez.

The World Umpires Association announced the action, saying the union strongly objected to the response by the commissioner's office. Kinsler said this week that Hernandez was a bad umpire and "just needs to go away."

Crew chiefs Joe West, Gerry Davis and Bill Miller wore the wristbands in the first games of the day. Most other umpires also had them.

MLB said it had no comment on the union's statement.

West is the most senior umpire in the majors. Earlier this month, he was suspended three games by MLB for comments he made about Texas star Adrian Beltre being the biggest complainer in the game. West said he was joking, and Beltre said he knew the umpire was kidding.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.