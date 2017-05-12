Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 12, 5:46 PM EDT

Orioles' Adam Jones donates $20K to Negro Leagues museum

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
AP source: MLB wants Marlins' bidders to show cash up front

FANTASY PLAYS: Young bats and tough bullpen situations

Cozart's clutch hit helps Reds top Giants, 3-2

Upton, Fulmer lead Tigers to rare win at Angels, 7-1

Polanco's HR thwarts Greinke no-hit bid, Arizona wins 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, the target of racial taunts during a recent game in Boston, has donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jones plans to visit the museum and speak with its president, Bob Kendrick, on Saturday before the Orioles continue their series against the Kansas City Royals.

The museum founded by a group of former Negro Leagues stars is located in the historic 18th and Vine district, a hub of black culture in Kansas City during the first half of the 20th century.

The abuse of Jones on May 1 in Boston touched off a discussion of racism across the sports landscape. Major League Baseball is reviewing security protocols at all 30 of its stadiums, and the Red Sox banished a fan from Fenway Park for using a racial slur against another fan in a separate incident.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.