Mar 26, 7:27 PM EDT

APNewsBreak: Yanks have 7th-highest payroll; Red Sox APNewsBreak: The New York Yankees are on track to open the season this week with baseball's seventh-highest payroll, their lowest ranking since 1992, and the Boston Red sox will top the major leagues, according to projections by The Associated Press

By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Yankees are on track to open the season this week with baseball's seventh-highest payroll, their lowest ranking since 1992, according to projections by The Associated Press.

The Boston Red Sox will top the major leagues at about $223 million, ending the Los Angeles Dodgers' four-year run as the top spender. San Francisco will be second at around $203 million, and the Chicago Cubs are set to be third at about $183 million.

The Dodgers and Washington Nationals will each be at approximately $180 million, and the Los Angeles Angels will be next at about $170 million. The Yankees will be at around $167 million - their lowest payroll since 2003.

New York has not been ranked as low as seventh since 1992, when it finished ninth at $34.5 million in the final season of owner George Steinbrenner's 2