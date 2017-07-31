AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 31, 3:10 PM EDT

Mets trade reliever Addison Reed to Red Sox for 3 prospects

AP Photo
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Mets trade reliever Addison Reed to Red Sox for 3 prospects

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

LEADING OFF: Will Gray, Darvish go or stay on deadline day?

Farmer's 2-run double in 11th lifts Dodgers past Giants

Lind, Goodwin homer in 5th, Nationals beat Rockies for split

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Mets traded reliever Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox for three 22-year-old right-handed pitching prospects: Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek.

Boston began Monday a half-game back in the AL East race and were looking to boost their bullpen for a title run.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Reed is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves in 21 chances. He took over as New York's closer this season because of Jeurys Familia's domestic-violence suspension and shoulder surgery. The Red Sox already have a dominant closer in Craig Kimbrel.

Reed has a $7.75 million salary and can become a free agent after the World Series. New York already has a replacement after acquiring Miami Marlins closer A.J. Ramos on Friday. Ramos is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Callahan, the 87th overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and six saves in six chances at Triple-A Pawtucket.

Bautista is 3-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 32 relief appearances this year at Salem if the Class A Carolina League.

Nogosek is 4-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 19 saves in 23 chances at Salem and Greenville of the Class A South Atlantic League.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.