|
Rockies' Freeland has no-hitter through 6 innings vs Chicago
DENVER (AP) -- Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago White Sox.
Freeland has thrown 76 pitches Sunday. The 24-year-old lefty is trying to become the second pitcher to toss a no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Freeland has struck out six, walked one and hit a batter.
Colorado leads 3-0.
---
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.