Shohei Ohtani went only one way in his spring training debut for the Los Angeles Angels and got pulled early.

The Japanese star pitcher and hitter was scheduled to throw two innings in his start Saturday, but was taken out after giving up two hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings during a 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia didn't put Ohtani in the batting order.

The 23-year-old righty struck out two and his fastball reached 97 mph. He allowed one run, on a homer by Keon Broxton. Ohtani threw 31 pitches, 17 for strikes.

"Besides the results, I mean, I had a lot of fun out there, so I think it went all well," Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani has been hitting some long home runs in batting practice.

"I had a lot of fun out there today and obviously I'm excited to hit and pitch again, and I just want to keep on getting better and have good results from here on out," he said.

Scioscia said Ohtani will hit early in the week, as the designated hitter.

"It was great to see him," Scioscia said. "I think he did enough to where we certainly learned some things."

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

ASTROS 6, BRAVES 1

Collin McHugh struck out five in two innings for the defending champions. Yuli Gurriel homered and Marwin Gonzalez had two hits for Houston.

David Paulino, a top Astros prospect who was suspended 80 games last season for a drug violation and later had surgery for bone spurs in his right elbow, fanned three in two shutout innings. Sean Newcomb allowed an unearned run in one inning with two strikeouts for Atlanta.

PHILLIES 9, ORIOLES (SS) 6

Philadelphia third baseman Will Middlebrooks was carted off the field after injuring his ankle when he collided with left fielder Andrew Pullin chasing a flyball.

Jorge Alfaro hit a grand slam off Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy, who was roughed up for five runs on four hits and three walks in two innings. Zach Eflin allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings for Philadelphia.

YANKEES 4, PIRATES 1

New York newcomer Brandon Drury singled in his first at-bat, then was hit by a pitch in the left hand his next time up. Drury, acquired this week from Arizona in a three-team trade, stayed in the game at third base.

Gregory Polanco homered and singled for Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 10, METS 5

St. Louis star Carlos Martinez struggled, walking three in 1 1/3 innings. New York starter Seth Lugo allowed one hit in two shutout innings. Kevin Plawecki drove in three runs for the Mets.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2

J.T. Realmuto homered and singled for Miami.

Tanner Roark allowed one hit and struck out three for Washington. Bryan Harper gave up a run and took the loss - he is the 28-year-old brother of Nationals star Bryce Harper, and missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Nationals outfielder Ryan Raburn was held out for precautionary reasons with tightness on his left side.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 3

Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, Brock Holt had an RBI double and Roenis Elias fanned two during two perfect innings in the start for Boston.

Tampa Bay starter Jake Faria lasted just two outs after giving up three runs on four hits and a walk.

TIGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 4

Nicholas Castellanos had a two-run triple for Detroit and Miguel Cabrera singled and scored. Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up two hits in two innings.

Kendrys Morales doubled and singled for Toronto.

ROCKIES 11, REDS 4

Nolan Arenado launched his first home run of the spring for Colorado. Cincinnati starter Michael Lorenzen fanned three in two innings, allowing one run.

ROYALS 8, DODGERS (SS) 4

Alex Gordon hit an RBI double for Kansas City. Logan Forsythe drove in two runs for Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 3

Franklin Barreto homered off San Diego starter Tyson Ross. A's reliever Jharel Cotton fanned five of his six batters.

CUBS 6, RANGERS 1

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run and Willson Contreras followed with a solo shot to power Chicago. Eddie Butler got five outs and allowed an unearned run in a start for the Cubs. Texas starter Clayton Blackburn allowed two hits in two shutout innings.

GIANTS 9, DODGERS (SS) 3

Hector Sanchez, Mac Williamson and Kyle Jensen all homered for San Francisco. Starter Chris Stratton allowed three hits and a walk but no runs in two innings for the Giants.

Los Angeles reliever Manny Banuelos gave up four runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 5, MARINERS 3

Hector Santiago allowed five hits but didn't surrender a run in a two-inning start for Chicago. Tyler Saladino and Jake Elmore each had two hits for the White Sox. Mariners starter Mike Leake allowed one hit in two shutout innings.

INDIANS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 2

Tyler Naquin hit one of Cleveland's four home runs. David Peralta had two hits for Arizona.

TWINS 1, ORIOLES (SS) 1, 9 INNINGS

All-Star third baseman Manny Machado started his second game at shortstop and collected his first two hits of the spring for a Baltimore split squad. Minnesota starter Adalberto Mejia gave up two hits and a walk in two innings. The game ended in a tie after nine innings.