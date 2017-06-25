|
Mahtook helps Tigers end 8-game skid, beat Padres 7-5
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Detroit Tigers snap an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
After Detroit twice erased deficits earlier in the game, Mahtook sent an opposite-field single into right against Padres closer Brandon Maurer (0-4) that scored Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton.
Bruce Rondon (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the victory. Justin Wilson retired the side in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
Detroit trailed 3-0 before tying it with three in the fourth, on a run-scoring triple by Mahtook, an RBI double by James McCann, and a single by Jose Iglesias.
The Padres went ahead again in the bottom of the inning, before Nick Castellanos tied it 5-5 with a two-run homer in the sixth.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.