LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Joc Pederson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The victory pushed the Dodgers (84-34) to a whopping 50 games above .500.

Pederson was hit in the upper right thigh by a pitch from Jake Petricka that forced in Yasmani Grandal with two outs, opening the floodgates for a Dodgers offense that had been stifled most of the game.

By the end of the inning, Los Angeles had batted around in taking a 6-1 lead. Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes and Corey Seager each added a two-run single.

Petricka reliever Aaron Bummer with the bases loaded. Cody Bellinger grounded into a fielder's choice and stole second before Bummer issued consecutive walks to Grandal and Yasiel Puig.

Brandon Morrow (5-0) got the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Juan Minaya (1-1) took the loss.

The Dodgers tied the game 1-all in the sixth on Logan Forsythe's sacrifice fly.

Chicago led 1-0 after Tim Anderson hit his 14th homer on the first pitch of the game from Alex Wood. The left-hander retired 14 of 15 batters after giving up a single in the second, but didn't figure in the decision while failing to join sidelined teammate Clayton Kershaw as a 15-game winner.

The White Sox, who came in having won four of six, have lost six straight road games and 10 of their last 11. Before their recent surge at home, the last-place White Sox were 3-19 in their previous 22 games.

Wood allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Chicago starter Miguel Gonzalez gave up one run and five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey (left oblique strain) from the 10-day DL. ... 3B Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) had a setback in his rehab last weekend when he experienced irritation. He will continue his rehab program. ... C Geovany Soto (right elbow surgery) is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez (lumbar disk herniation) will have a rehab assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga before flying with the team Thursday to Detroit, where he is expected to play. ... Los Angeles reinstated INF-OF Rob Segedin from the 60-day disabled list after he missed 102 games with a right big toe strain and right wrist surgery. He went 1 for 4 with a run scored in two games with the big league team before going on the DL.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29 ERA) makes his second career start against the Dodgers. He lost to them on July 19, allowing five runs and seven hits in a season-low 3 2/3 innings.

Dodgers: RHP Yu Darvish (8-9, 3.81) makes his home debut for the Dodgers after going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his first two starts since being acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline. He has struck out 20 and walked three with Los Angeles.

