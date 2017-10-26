AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 26, 1:00 AM EDT

Verlander brings the heat, hollers Astros toward Game 2 win

By BEN WALKER
AP Baseball Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Justin Verlander brought the heat.

With his fastballs, then his fury.

Upset that his Astros had blown a lead in the 10th inning, the Houston ace rushed from the clubhouse to the dugout in gym clothes before the 11th to talk to his teammates.

To holler at them, more like it. The game isn't over, he screamed.

But soon it was - the Astros struck in the 11th on George Springer's two-run homer and wound up holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

Verlander threw six strong innings, allowing just two hits. The no-decision let him remain 9-0 since being traded from Detroit to Houston on Aug. 31.

Maybe more than his pitching, it was his perfect timing on a warm night at Dodger Stadium that spurred the Astros.

Verlander's voice, indeed.

It wasn't quite the calm, reassuring talk that Boston star David Ortiz delivered in the dugout during a moment in the 2013 World Series at St. Louis. But, it seemed to have the same effect.

Houston now heads back to Minute Maid Park, where it's 6-0 this postseason, for Game 3 on Friday night.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

