AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 25, 7:54 PM EDT

Stanton expects to meet Jeter, new Miami owners after Series

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Stanton expects to meet Jeter, new Miami owners after Series

The Latest: Viewers for Series opener dropped from last year

LEADING OFF: Verlander tries to keep Astros from 0-2 hole

Turner & Taylor hammer homers in Dodgers' Series opener win

Dodgers add Seager, McCarthy, drop Granderson, Farmer
Interactive
MLB World Series 2009
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton still hasn't met with the Miami Marlins' new leadership, including Derek Jeter, amid speculation the team will unload its most expensive player in an effort to cut payroll.

Stanton says he expects to meet with ownership after the World Series. He was in Los Angeles before Game 2 between the Astros and Dodgers on Wednesday night to accept the Hank Aaron Award as the National League's top offensive performer.

Stanton says he doesn't know whether the Marlins will attempt to trade him.

If the new owners want to reduce payroll, Stanton says he doesn't know whether he would want to stay or go to another team with a chance to win sooner.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.