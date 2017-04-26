Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 26, 9:01 AM EDT

Fiat Chrysler profit up more than a third as Europe improves

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Interactive
The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
Latest News
Fiat Chrysler profit up more than a third as Europe improves

Italy prepares bridge loan to keep Alitalia flying

Italian journalist home after 2 weeks detention in Turkey

Italy gives first of 10 boats to Libya for migrant rescues

Calm seas, greedy smugglers: Italy saves over 6,000 migrants
Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
GM appeal of ignition switch ruling rejected by high court
Multimedia
Designer Alexander McQueen Dies at 40
Fashion's Five Trends for Spring 2010
Spring 2010 New York Fashion Week
Geek Chic Fashion
CFDA's Emerging Talent Award Nominees
Met exhibit looks at models as muses
Fall 2009 runway trends
Isaac Mizrahi on what women want
Fall 2009 New York Fashion Week
Barbie turns 50
Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit
The History of Versace

MILAN (AP) -- Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported Wednesday that its first-quarter earnings rose by more than a third mainly due to an improved performance in Europe and by its luxury Maserati brand.

The Italian-American carmaker made a net profit of 641 million euros ($ million) in the first three months of 2017, up 34 percent from 478 million euros in the same period last year.

The carmaker, formed from the 2014 merger of Fiat and Chrysler, confirmed its 2017 targets, including net profit of 3 billion euros on revenues of 115 billion-120 billion euros. Shares in the company rose 4 percent to 10.09 euros in Milan trading.

Fiat Chrysler said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose by 85 percent to 178 million euros in Europe, with the Fiat Tipo family and the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio driving higher shipments, and by 75 percent to 21 million euros in Asia due to a joint venture in China.

In North America, adjusted earnings were flat at 1.24 billion euros. Margins improved as shipments dropped 6 percent to 609,000 vehicles due to lower fleet volumes and product changeovers, including the transition to the new Jeep Compass.

Latin America swung to a 20-million euro loss due to inflation driving up product costs and negative foreign exchange effects.

The new Maserati Levante helped boost the luxury marquee's earnings by more than 500 percent to 107 million euros.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.