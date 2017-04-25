Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Marbury in talks with other clubs after Beijing Ducks era


BEIJING (AP) -- Stephon Marbury's agent says they are in talks with several clubs in China after the former NBA All Star parted ways with the Beijing Ducks at the weekend.

Wang Meng told The Associated Press Tuesday that Marbury "will definitely play one more year."

Marbury helped the Ducks secure three China Basketball Association championship titles since he joined them in 2011 after a roller-coaster NBA career.

But the two sides were unable to agree on his future.

Wang said Marbury had wanted to continue with the Ducks because he wasn't satisfied with the team's poor result last season. But he said there was "too much uncertainty" in the club as it moved to replace players and coaches.

In an online letter to his fans, Marbury said Beijing would remain his home.

