Mar 23, 11:46 AM EDT

Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg rank the most painful losses in NCAA Tournament history, beginning with the matchup that pitted their hometown favorites, Loyola of Chicago and Nevada, for a spot in the Elite Eight in the latest episode of the "AP Sports Special Events" daily March Madness podcast .

After another upset win by the Ramblers and their even more-unlikely TV sensation - 98-year-old Sister Jean Schmidt, chaplain of the basketball team - the hosts discuss which vintage wine goes well with crow.

Also on the show are interviews with sportswriters Jimmy Golen and Luke Meredith from the East and Midwest regional sites, previewing all four of Friday's games.

---

