Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 20, 2:29 PM EDT

'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

AP Photo
AP Photo/Howie Rumberg

Latest News
Penny Hardaway takes over as Memphis' new basketball coach

'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

Oklahoma's Trae Young leaving for NBA after freshman season

Michigan State's crisis affected Tom Izzo and his program

Purdue coach doesn't believe Haas will play even with brace
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Men's College Basketball

In the latest episode of the "AP Sports Weekly" podcast , co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg protect their home turf in a scrap over which team is the NCAA tournament's most charming underdog.

Litke picks No. 11 seed Loyola of Chicago and Dahlberg answers with his alma mater, Nevada. The two teams meet in the Sweet 16 round Thursday to settle the debate.

The new episode of the podcast also previews the women's NCAA tournament bracket and asks AP writers Doug Feinberg and Teresa Walker whether men will ever tune in. The hosts also discuss Cleveland Cavaliers coach Ty Lue's decision to step back and whether Tiger Woods is back in contention.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.