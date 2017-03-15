Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 15, 4:31 PM EDT

Cal's Cuonzo Martin resigns to look at 'other opportunities'

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- California coach Cuonzo Martin has stepped down amid reports he is headed to Missouri.

Athletic director Mike Williams says Martin informed him he was pursuing "other opportunities."

Cal announced Martin's resignation Wednesday, a day after the Golden Bears' season ended in the first round of the NIT with a loss to Cal State Bakersfield. Martin completed his third year as head coach in Berkeley.

Cal went 21-13 this season and tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. Martin was 62-39 overall, 29-25 in conference.

Williams says Cal "put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn't about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home." Former Mizzou coach Kim Anderson stepped down earlier this month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.