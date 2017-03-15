BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- California coach Cuonzo Martin has stepped down amid reports he is headed to Missouri.

Athletic director Mike Williams says Martin informed him he was pursuing "other opportunities."

Cal announced Martin's resignation Wednesday, a day after the Golden Bears' season ended in the first round of the NIT with a loss to Cal State Bakersfield. Martin completed his third year as head coach in Berkeley.

Cal went 21-13 this season and tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. Martin was 62-39 overall, 29-25 in conference.

Williams says Cal "put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn't about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home." Former Mizzou coach Kim Anderson stepped down earlier this month.