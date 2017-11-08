AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.

The university announced the move Wednesday, a day after Person and seven others were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York City.

An Auburn statement says Person "is no longer an employee. As such, this is in the hands of the criminal justice system."

The school says he was fired on Oct. 18. The 53-year-old Person had been suspended without pay following his arrest in September.

His attorney, Theresa Trzaskoma, said Tuesday that Person didn't commit any crimes. Person allegedly received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to Pittsburgh financial adviser Marty Blazer when they turn pro. Person told Blazer he gave $18,500 of that to the families of two Auburn players, according to a federal complaint.

Auburn is indefinitely holding out center Austin Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy, citing "potential eligibility issues."

