AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 25, 2:37 PM EDT

No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal


Latest News
No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal

Kansas' Jackson pleads guilty to misdemeanor for hitting car

Kansas' Jackson diversion requires apology, anger classes

With scoring up, only tweaks proposed to college basketball

University of Dayton plans $172 million in arena renovations
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Men's College Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A grand jury declined to indict an escort and former Louisville men's basketball staffer in a sex scandal that engulfed the program.

The Jefferson County grand jury decided Thursday there wasn't enough evidence for charges of prostitution and unlawful transactions with a minor against Katina Powell and Andre McGee.

Powell wrote in a book published in 2015 that McGee hired her to provide dancers to perform sex acts for Cardinal recruits and players from 2010-2014.

The announcement by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office comes as the school awaits discipline in early June by the NCAA after an investigation.

Louisville has imposed its own penalties, including a postseason ban in 2015-16 and reductions in scholarships and recruiting visits by coaches.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.